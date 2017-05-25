Bike ride raises awareness of diabetes

This bike ride offers something for everyone: a family-friendly 10-mile ride, a more challenging 25-mile adventure and a “Metric Century” 60-mile ride for the cycling enthusiast. This healthy, fun way to exercise is also an opportunity to raise awareness of Solano County's diabetes crisis, and funds raised during the event will benefit the NorthBay Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.