BB Gun Scare Prompts Lockdown at Vacaville School, Student Arrested

Vaca Pena Middle School was briefly locked down Friday after police say a student brought a BB gun to school. Officers were called to the campus and found the gun, which looked like a real handgun, in the backpack of a 15-year-old.

