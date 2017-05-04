a The Brancha proposes urban barn for downtown Vacaville

The corner of East Monte Vista Avenue and Dobbins Street could be sold in order for a pair of realtors to build and lease a multi-tenant farm-to-table venue at the site. The Vacaville City Council will discuss this proposed project, dubbed “The Branch,” and vote Tuesday on an exclusive right to negotiate agreement with co-owners and developers, Shea McGuire and Edwin Legaspi.

