a Papa Roach Daya celebrated at Imagine That! museum
Jacoby Shaddix, lead singer and founder of Papa Roach poses for a picture with a group of young fans Carmen Powles, 12, Maggie O'Brien, 14, Phoebe Mason, 14 and Bella Hoelzel, 13 by Mike Powles during an appearance by Shaddix and fellow bandmate, Jerry Horton at Imagine That where the band was honored by the city and Mayor Len Augustine with May 3 being proclaimed “Papa Roach Day.” Shaddix and Horton both grew up in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC