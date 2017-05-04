a Papa Roach Daya celebrated at Imagine That! museum

Jacoby Shaddix, lead singer and founder of Papa Roach poses for a picture with a group of young fans Carmen Powles, 12, Maggie O'Brien, 14, Phoebe Mason, 14 and Bella Hoelzel, 13 by Mike Powles during an appearance by Shaddix and fellow bandmate, Jerry Horton at Imagine That where the band was honored by the city and Mayor Len Augustine with May 3 being proclaimed “Papa Roach Day.” Shaddix and Horton both grew up in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.