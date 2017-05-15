4th annual Soul Food Farm marketplace is June 10
With more than 25 antique booths, farms and specialty food vendors, Soul Food Farm's fourth annual Vintage & Antique Marketplace and Farmers Market will take place June 10 at Soul Food Farm in Vacaville.
