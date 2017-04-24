Winters crash results in felony DUI a...

Winters crash results in felony DUI arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

A Woodland man faces felony drunken-driving charges after allegedly causing a vehicle crash in Winters that critically injured his passenger, Police Chief John Miller said. According to a news release, a Yolo County sheriff's deputy assisting local police with Winters' Youth Day festival was notified at about 8:40 p.m. of the solo collision at the intersection of Railroad and Grant Avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14) Fri Green Valley resi... 2
Harbor breeze apartments Fri Green Valley resi... 3
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Apr 22 A Thought 6
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Apr 22 RIGHT ON 2
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... Apr 22 Catnip86 2
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) Apr 21 un agenda 21 12
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Apr 21 ffj 16
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC