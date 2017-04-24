Winters crash results in felony DUI arrest

A Woodland man faces felony drunken-driving charges after allegedly causing a vehicle crash in Winters that critically injured his passenger, Police Chief John Miller said. According to a news release, a Yolo County sheriff's deputy assisting local police with Winters' Youth Day festival was notified at about 8:40 p.m. of the solo collision at the intersection of Railroad and Grant Avenues.

