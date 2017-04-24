Volunteers get hands dirty for clean up on Earth day
Volunteers of all ages lent a hand painting the walls as they collectively used nearly 70 gallons of paint Saturday at Kairos Public School Vacaville Academy. Michael Morris - The Reporter For the hundreds of Earth Day volunteers in and around Vacaville, they witnessed that directly Saturday morning as they got their hands dirty and donated their time to help enrich the community.
