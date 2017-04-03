Veterans groups to salute Vanden JROT...

Veterans groups to salute Vanden JROTC program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Vacaville military veterans groups Saturday will honor the Vanden High School Air Force Junior ROTC with an event that highlights 15 years of the cadets' community service. The three-hour Celebration of Service begins at 2 p.m. in the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building, 549 Merchant St. Since the group's inception in 2001, the cadets “have been a constant in community volunteerism and support to the veteran's community,” Kelli Germeraad, the event coordinator, wrote in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16) Apr 4 Birds Landing Bob 8
News California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16) Apr 3 Maverick 808 11
to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13) Apr 2 Jordan parks 2
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 14
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Mar 30 SoDisapointed 231
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Mar 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC