Veterans groups to salute Vanden JROTC program
Vacaville military veterans groups Saturday will honor the Vanden High School Air Force Junior ROTC with an event that highlights 15 years of the cadets' community service. The three-hour Celebration of Service begins at 2 p.m. in the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building, 549 Merchant St. Since the group's inception in 2001, the cadets “have been a constant in community volunteerism and support to the veteran's community,” Kelli Germeraad, the event coordinator, wrote in a press release.
