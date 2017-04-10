Vacaville Unified donates 55 computers to Markham Elementary families
But for families with students enrolled at Edwin Markham Elementary School, today marked the genesis of that experience countless people take for granted. The Vacaville Unified School District donated 55 fully functioning Dell Optiplex 755 computer workstations Thursday in the multipurpose room at Markham Elementary.
