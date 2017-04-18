Vacaville to clean up Alamo Creek Bik...

Vacaville to clean up Alamo Creek Bike Trail for Earth Day

15 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Vacaville Parks Department, JustServe and the Vacaville Interfaith Council are cleaning up the Alamo Creek Bike Trail from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday for Earth Day. Students, church and service groups, friends, families and neighbors are invited to take part in cleaning up their local bike and walking trails.

Vacaville, CA

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,967

