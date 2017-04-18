Vacaville to clean up Alamo Creek Bike Trail for Earth Day
The Vacaville Parks Department, JustServe and the Vacaville Interfaith Council are cleaning up the Alamo Creek Bike Trail from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday for Earth Day. Students, church and service groups, friends, families and neighbors are invited to take part in cleaning up their local bike and walking trails.
