Vacaville theater employee accused of filming underage girls back in court

Just two days after his friend and former co-worker was sentenced to 16 months in state prison on child pornography possession and invasion of privacy charges, a Vacaville man facing the same charges made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Solano County Superior Court. Donald Wade Jr., 37, a former part-time theater technician for Venue Tech, a company contracted by the City of Vacaville to manage the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, was arrested in July, along with former full-time technical director Thomas McPike, 35. Past court discussions revealed Wade was found to be in possession of more than 600 images of youth, as well as videos of children changing at the Ulatis Drive theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.