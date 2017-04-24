Vacaville theater employee accused of...

Vacaville theater employee accused of filming underage girls back in court

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Just two days after his friend and former co-worker was sentenced to 16 months in state prison on child pornography possession and invasion of privacy charges, a Vacaville man facing the same charges made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Solano County Superior Court. Donald Wade Jr., 37, a former part-time theater technician for Venue Tech, a company contracted by the City of Vacaville to manage the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, was arrested in July, along with former full-time technical director Thomas McPike, 35. Past court discussions revealed Wade was found to be in possession of more than 600 images of youth, as well as videos of children changing at the Ulatis Drive theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Apr 22 A Thought 6
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Apr 22 RIGHT ON 2
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... Apr 22 Catnip86 2
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) Apr 21 un agenda 21 12
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Apr 21 ffj 16
News Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M... Apr 20 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC