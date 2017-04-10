Vacaville restaurant buildings sold t...

Vacaville restaurant buildings sold to SoCal investor

Read more: The Reporter

The buildings occupied by restaurants and Starbucks along the 500 block of Davis Street in Vacaville have been sold, confirmed Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm out of the Bay Area. Investment Associate John Eddy, who works with James Capital Advisors - a retail group within Marcus & Millichap, explained that a local Bay Area family sold the buildings that house Outback Steakhouse, Starbucks, Mary's Pizza Shack, Subway and Umi Sushi for “a little more than $7.3 million.” The buildings total approximately 17,000 square feet - 12,000 square feet for the strip center and 5,000 square feet for the Outback building, Eddy explained.

Vacaville, CA

