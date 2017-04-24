Vacaville prepares to go solo to protect groundwater
In order to comply with the requirements of the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act , these types of agencies must be established by June 30. One is Vacaville's, while another partnership is being formed that involves the Solano Irrigation District and Solano County. The third GSA is the original multi-agency partnership that until recently included Vacaville, SID and the county.
