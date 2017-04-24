Vacaville 'perfectly positioned' for Bay Area firms looking to relocate
The city is perfectly positioned to attract companies hit by high costs of living in the Bay Area, the economic development manager for Vacaville was told by chief executive officers for Bay Area firms. Don Burrus spoke about the CEOs detailing the expenses of the Bay Area and telling him that north of Vacaville is too far for many firms to relocate.
