Vacaville man who allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend with gun appears ...
A Vacaville man facing several domestic violence-related charges appeared Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. The charges against defendant Ramon Garcia Jr., 24, stem from two separate instances in September 2016, in which he allegedly physically abused and falsely imprisoned his ex-girlfriend and biological mother of his two children, in one case pointing a gun at her while making threats, according to Wednesday's court discussions.
