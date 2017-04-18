Vacaville man sentenced in sexual abuse of a minor case
A Vacaville man convicted in February on five felony counts relating to sexual misconduct with a child was sentenced Monday in a Solano County Superior Courtroom to 16 years in state prison. Ricky A. Groseclose, 62, was convicted by a unanimous jury on all charges of lewd acts on a minor under 14 on Feb. 14 for his role in the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy at the hands of the victim's adopted mother.
