Vacaville man in court for several domestic violence-related charges
A Vacaville man once arrested following an armed robbery in 2014 appeared in court Tuesday for several domestic violence-related charges that stem from a 2016 incident. Armoni M. Wiley, 24, faces charges of obstructing a police officer, corporal injury on a spouse, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury, and false imprisonment.
