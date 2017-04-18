Vacaville man accused of abusing mother of his children back in court
A Vacaville man who has pleaded not guilty to several domestic violence-related charges and all enhancements was back Friday in Solano County Superior Court. Ramon Garcia Jr., 25, who faces charges of criminal threats, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic firearm, false imprisonment, and corporal injury on a spouse, opted to waive his formal arraignment earlier this month.
