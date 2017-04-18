Vacaville looks to go solo on groundwater management
With a June 30 deadline looming, Vacaville is looking to establish its own exclusive Groundwater Sustainability Agency without other stakeholders in the Solano Subbasin. The Vacaville City Council has considered the terms and conditions of a Draft Joint Powers Agreement for participation in a potential GSA in the Solano Subbasin to comply with the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act at its April 11 meeting.
