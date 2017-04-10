Vacaville firefighters free dog who got his head stuck in a wall
Two firefighters with the Vacaville Fire Department help a dog who found himself stuck in a hole in the wall. Two firefighters with the Vacaville Fire Department help a dog who found himself stuck in a hole in the wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Apr 10
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|2
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|Apr 8
|Ab OS Veritus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC