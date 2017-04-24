Vacaville, Fairfield holding medication drop-off day Saturday
If you have old prescription medications around the house you would like to safely get rid of, the Vacaville police department would like to help you out Saturday. The Vacaville police are hosting another free pharmaceutical-take-back event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can drop off unused medications at the Evidence Department which is located just below the main lobby at 660 Merchant St. Those dropping off medications are simply asked to provide what city they reside in and how many households the items are coming from.
