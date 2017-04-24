Vacaville declares drought is done

Vacaville declares drought is done

The Vacaville City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to declare drought conditions ended and to direct staff to implement “normal” conditions of the 2014 City of Vacaville urban water shortage contingency plan. Since June, Vacaville has had a 20 percent voluntary water conservation standard under Stage 1 “mild drought” of the urban water shortage contingency plan.

