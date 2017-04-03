Vacaville clinic on the hunt for lice

While enjoying this year's Easter festivities, the lice removal technicians at Lice Clinics of America facilities are on a mission to hunt down lice eggs that are lurking on heads. Lice Clinics of America, at 322 Cernon St. in Vacaville, is helping the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday when their clinicians are offering treatments free of charge for those who feel that lice might have invaded their heads.

