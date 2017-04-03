Vacaville church to honor the community around the clock
Vacaville will feel the love this weekend thanks to members of a local church and its plan to continuously shower the community with blessings. From 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, Harvest Church members will conduct Rise 24, “A Day to Give Back.” “We'll do 24 hours of random acts of kindness,” explained Patty Baker with Harvest Church.
