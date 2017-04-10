Unity of the Valley schedules cleanup...

Unity of the Valley schedules cleanup at Lagoon Valley Park

7 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The group invites the public to join them for the cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the recreational area, 1 Pena Adobe Road, Vacaville. “Lagoon Valley is one of many jewels in Solano County,” Teresa Wilkinson, office manager for the center, wrote in an email.

