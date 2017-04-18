Uncle Jer's Traveling Bee Show rolls ...

Uncle Jer's Traveling Bee Show rolls into Vacaville library

Celebrate Children's Book Week at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center with a visit May 2 from Uncle Jer's Traveling Bee Show. Learn about bees and the inner workings of a beehive.

