Trial date set for former CHP sergeant facing child pornography possession charges

Eric C. Lund was arrested in October 2014 at the CHP Fairfield Office, following an investigation by detectives from the Vacaville Police Department, who first learned the defendant was allegedly downloading illegal pornography using a Vacaville yogurt shop's wifi while inside his nearby CHP Cruiser. In court Tuesday, Presiding Judge Wendy G. Getty set Lund's trial for 1:30 p.m. May 16, adding that the prosecutors and defense council still need to “iron out” discovery issues and conduct document reviewing before then.

