Trailer destroyed during suspected hit-and-run
In what the California Highway Patrol suspects to be a hit-and-run, the driver of a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck, hauling what appeared to be a recreational fifth-wheel trailer, skidded off eastbound Interstate 80, causing the trailer to flip over, completely demolishing it, near the Lagoon Valley Road exit Thursday afternoon in Vacaville. No injuries were reported after the crash that occurred just before 1 p.m., said Dave Harvey, a CHP public information officer.
