Traffic stop leads to arrests, firearm recovery
Around 3:35 p.m., a Vacaville patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Aegean Way in connection with traffic violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine inside the car, police said.
