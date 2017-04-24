Three co-defendants in brutal beating in Vacaville appear in court
A motion to sever was denied Thursday in Solano County Superior Court in a case involving three co-defendants accused of brutally beating a Vacaville man following a September 2016 party. Jonathon J. Muse, 21, of Fairfield, Jeremy Potmesil, 19, of Vacaville, and Jameson Grey-Ledesma, 21, of Fairfield all face charges of attempted murder, mayhem and robbery.
