This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless They Get Vaccinated

There are 1 comment on the Refinery 29 story from 5 hrs ago, titled This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless They Get Vaccinated. In it, Refinery 29 reports that:

It's no secret that whether or not children should be required to get vaccinations is a heated debate. Some parents worry that vaccines could cause problems in previously healthy kids and others see vaccines as the best way to make sure their children stay healthy, and are protected from spreadable diseases like the measles.

Anothervoice

Blissfield, MI

#1 3 hrs ago
Another doctor with a God complex.

Dude. You're not the only pediatrician out there and you're not God's own personal gift to Man.

There's enough doctors out there who believe in a parent's right to put the breaks on the 70+ doses that their children receive before adulthood.

F*** you. We'll find someone else.
