There are on the Refinery 29 story from 5 hrs ago, titled This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless They Get Vaccinated. In it, Refinery 29 reports that:

It's no secret that whether or not children should be required to get vaccinations is a heated debate. Some parents worry that vaccines could cause problems in previously healthy kids and others see vaccines as the best way to make sure their children stay healthy, and are protected from spreadable diseases like the measles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Refinery 29.