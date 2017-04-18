Temp library fine waiver for veterans...

Temp library fine waiver for veterans up for consideration by Solano County Board of Supervisors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A free Veterans Resource Center available to all residents of Solano County is open at the Vacaville Public Library - Cultural Center. To bring awareness to the center, Solano Library Services is asking that the county board of supervisors waive overdue library material fines from May 1-31.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... 3 hr Anothervoice 1
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... 7 hr yolk7569 1
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) 11 hr un agenda 21 12
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 12 hr ffj 16
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... 19 hr Ruffner 5
News Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M... Thu Birds Landing Bob 1
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC