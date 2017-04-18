Temp library fine waiver for veterans up for consideration by Solano County Board of Supervisors
A free Veterans Resource Center available to all residents of Solano County is open at the Vacaville Public Library - Cultural Center. To bring awareness to the center, Solano Library Services is asking that the county board of supervisors waive overdue library material fines from May 1-31.
