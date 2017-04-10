Syar family will seek to rezone Green Tree golf course
The owners of the former Green Tree Golf Club are proposing to develop a mix of housing, retail and at least one hotel on the property. The Vacaville City Council will receive a presentation tonight from Green Tree Development Group, Inc. for a potential development of the closed golf course on Leisure Town Road.
