Syar family will seek to rezone Green...

Syar family will seek to rezone Green Tree golf course

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The owners of the former Green Tree Golf Club are proposing to develop a mix of housing, retail and at least one hotel on the property. The Vacaville City Council will receive a presentation tonight from Green Tree Development Group, Inc. for a potential development of the closed golf course on Leisure Town Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... 19 hr Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... 19 hr Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies 19 hr Adam Lambert 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Mon Reality Check 1
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Mon Justme 13
jaime origel (Sep '14) Mon Justme 2
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Apr 8 Ab OS Veritus 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC