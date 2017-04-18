Sweat Heroes raise funds for youth program

In partnership with Fleet Feet of Vacaville, Sweat Heroes hosted a 5K “Hero Dash” that combined the 3.2 mile run with their unique boot camp-style spin. With proceeds directly benefiting the new Sweat Heroes' Youth Fitness program, Sweat Heroes founder and owner Joe Green offered two variations of the uphill odyssey as they celebrated the one year anniversary of his budding fitness company's launch.

