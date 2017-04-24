Suspect in cold case murder makes ano...

Suspect in cold case murder makes another appearance in juvenile court

3 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A convicted killer and defendant in a 1984 Vacaville murder case made another appearance Thursday in Solano County Juvenile Court, where he remains until a judge makes a ruling on a motion to transfer. Marvin R. Markle, 51, is the lone suspect in the 1982 killing of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson.

