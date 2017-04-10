STA board to discuss funding strategy for new SolanoExpress stops
The Solano Transportation Authority board will consider Wednesday the funding strategy for new service stops included in the new SolanoExpress Bus Service Plan. SolanoExpress provides intercity bus service throughout Solano County with frequent service to local and regional transit such as Bay Area Regional Transit , Capitol Corridor Train Service and the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.
