St. Marya s hosts a Lamb of Goda oratorio

Experience The Lamb of God oratorio featuring 13 vocal soloists, 150-voice youth choir, 120-voice adult choir and a 40-piece orchestra to tell the story of the final days of the Savior's ministry, crucifixion and resurrection. The annual event, regularly scheduled for performances only in Oakland and San Jose, will have a performance in Vacaville at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave. Friends of all faiths are welcome.

