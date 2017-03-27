Spring tea to benefit Vacaville churc...

Spring tea to benefit Vacaville church, SPCA

A Spring Tea that's scheduled Saturday will help the Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Enjoy a cozy pot of hot tea complemented with scones, tea sandwiches, sweets, a demonstration on how to make a perfect pot of tea and a presentation on the history of tea, according to a press release about the event.

