Solano County Democratic Central Committee to meet

The Solano County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Solano Government Center, 675 Texas St., Fairfield. Members of the public are invited to attend the monthly meeting of elected members and alternates from areas representing all county supervisors.

