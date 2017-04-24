Sentencing delayed for Vacaville home invasion robbery suspects
Co-defendants Keith Slade, 21, of Vacaville, and Theodious Kocher, 18, of Sacramento, as well as Osis Smith, 21, are suspects in the Oct. 9 home invasion robbery at a residence in the 600 block of Canterbury Circle. According to police, two of the three suspects entered the home, where an altercation occurred.
