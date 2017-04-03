Sentencing delayed for former VPAT employee
Thomas McPike accepted a plea deal in February and pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography and invasion of privacy. As part of the plea deal, McPike is expected to serve the low term lid sentence of 16 months in state prison.
