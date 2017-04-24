Sallie Fox will have her day at the museum

Wall Street has its “Fearless Girl” sculpture, and Vacaville, historically, has its own symbol of girl power, if not survivor pluck: Sallie Fox. For the 20th year, the Vacaville Museum on May 7 will celebrate the 19th-century girl's pioneer life and rugged cross-country journey by wagon to Vacaville with a special day in her honor.

