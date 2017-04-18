Road closures for Jepson Parkway construction begin May 1
About 40 residents gathered Thursday at the Ulatis Community Center evening to ask questions about Vacaville's portion of the Jepson Parkway Project. Teichert Construction will complete the work in stages, shutting down portions of Leisure Town Road starting May 1 to complete as much work as possible at one time, according to city staff.
