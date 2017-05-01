Rec Expo shines light on youth activities
Vacaville Community Services rolled out the red carpet for parents and their children Saturday morning at the Three Oaks Community Center. As an opportunity to bring local families together and promote the various resources available for youth in the area, the city of Vacaville spotlighted the seemingly endless avenues that are readily accessible to children of all ages, sizes and interests.
