Rare Jewish family gathering planned in Benicia

Sometimes, people need a more informal, relaxed atmosphere than can be had at a religious institution to feel comfortable meeting new people, and that's why Amy Lerner of Benicia is hosting a Jewish Social Gathering and Potluck in her back yard. The Jewish family potluck is meant to show participants who may feel reluctant to go to the local synagogue, that the Solano County Jewish community is accepting and welcoming of diversity, Lerner said.

