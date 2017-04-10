Rain didn't dampen Easter fun for young egg hunters
The crowd was a little smaller than the previous year, about 250 people showed up as the rain started pouring down, but when the siren blew, the children and their parents were off like a bolt of lightning. Jeremiah Watley of Fairfield brought his 2-year-old son Jeremiah Jr., for his first Easter egg hunt.
