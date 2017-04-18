Preliminary hearing date set for man accused of helping mother commit suicide

A Fairfield man accused of assisting in his mother's suicide at a Vacaville storage unit last year made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. After several delays to move forward by the presiding judge and attorneys, Eric T. Capitanich, 43, is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing June 27. Capitanich was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of aiding and abetting the suicide of his mother Diane, 69, and booked into Solano County Jail.

