Police seek leads after teen shot at Vacaville house party
A gun fired during a Saturday night house party injured an 18-year-old Vacaville teen in a case that has authorities turning to the community for information, according to Vacaville police. A large house party was taking place on the 700 block of Shannon Drive when a group of uninvited teens showed up and a fight broke out in front of the house after they were told to leave, according to police.
