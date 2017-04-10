Police seek leads after teen shot at Vacaville house party

A gun fired during a Saturday night house party injured an 18-year-old Vacaville teen in a case that has authorities turning to the community for information, according to Vacaville police. A large house party was taking place on the 700 block of Shannon Drive when a group of uninvited teens showed up and a fight broke out in front of the house after they were told to leave, according to police.

