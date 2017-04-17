Police report 8 shot, 1 trampled in Easter Sunday shooting
Nine teenagers were sent to various hospitals across the region after a shooting early Sunday on the 100 block of Calhoun Street, police reported Monday. Witnesses told police a brown compact car pulled up outside a party at approximately 12:20 a.m. Two masked people unloaded at least 26 rounds with semi-automatic weapons into the group of young people, Lt.
