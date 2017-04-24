Police barbecue fetes Vacaville community
Maria Reed, 6, and her sister, Abigail, 4, of Vacaville poke their heads through a plywood cutout of a police car as their mom, Erin takes a picture of them while they attended the Vacaville Police Department's community barbecue Thursday in City Hall Park. The event was hosted by the department as a way of thanking the community for all of its support and featured food, games and a meet and greet with police officers.
